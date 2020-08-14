Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €7.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.83 ($6.86).

Shares of Deutz stock opened at €4.63 ($5.45) on Wednesday. Deutz has a 52 week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of €6.19 ($7.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.06. The firm has a market cap of $560.08 million and a PE ratio of -12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

