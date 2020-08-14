Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €5.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.83 ($6.86).

Get Deutz alerts:

ETR DEZ opened at €4.63 ($5.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.39 and a 200-day moving average of €4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. Deutz has a 1-year low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of €6.19 ($7.28).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.