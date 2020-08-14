Desjardins Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$80.92.

TSE BMO opened at C$77.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9818652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

