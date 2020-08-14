Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Desjardins also issued estimates for TeraGo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of TGO opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.66. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 million and a P/E ratio of -14.12.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

