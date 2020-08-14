DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $32,022.53 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 151.6% higher against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00080456 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00298541 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039106 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007632 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.