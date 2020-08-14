Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dell were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dell by 6,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth about $361,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dell by 87.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dell by 377.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Dell stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

