DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of HD Supply worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $41.85 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

