DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

