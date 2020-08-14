DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,112 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,875,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,103 shares of company stock worth $5,782,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of VRSN opened at $205.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.80. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.