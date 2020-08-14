Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.27

Media headlines about Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Debenhams earned a news impact score of -3.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBHSY opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Debenhams has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products.

