DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $15.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $14.57 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 876,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.