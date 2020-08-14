Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.25.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $474.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.88. NetEase has a 1 year low of $243.90 and a 1 year high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 22,561.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

