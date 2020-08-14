DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZEK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $13,520,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

