DA Davidson Comments on Saul Centers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 69.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $309,225.00. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

