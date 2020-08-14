DA Davidson Begins Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $463.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,658 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

