DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

DKS opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 566,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 121.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

