Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 4,984 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

