Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $98.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -123.06 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $6,094,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,204,058 shares of company stock worth $946,716,182. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

