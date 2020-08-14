Critical Survey: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) vs. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of Marin Bancorp and United Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bankshares 0 4 1 0 2.20

United Bankshares has a consensus price target of $30.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.37%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 29.90% 9.43% 1.20% United Bankshares 23.18% 6.35% 1.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and United Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $109.52 million 4.23 $34.24 million $2.48 13.75 United Bankshares $913.05 million 3.21 $260.10 million $2.55 11.29

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. United Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 139 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 83 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

