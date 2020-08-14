Credit Suisse Group Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$60.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.75.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 103,789.00 and a quick ratio of 96,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.47. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$1,463,323.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,480,467.29. Insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,876 in the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.