Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading Down 6.4% Following Weak Earnings

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.59, approximately 28,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 706,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 4,732.48% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89.

Creative Realities Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

