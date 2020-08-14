Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $336.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.95 and a 200-day moving average of $308.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $268.00 and a 1-year high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $20,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.