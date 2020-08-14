Cornel B. Fuerer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corteva stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

