Cormark Raises First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.
Shares of FR stock opened at C$15.68 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04.
In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,222.50. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,665,950. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,712 in the last three months.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.