Cormark Raises First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at C$15.68 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3369526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,222.50. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,665,950. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,712 in the last three months.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.