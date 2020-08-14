Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.33 ($50.98).

Shares of ETR:CCAP opened at €15.55 ($18.29) on Wednesday. Corestate Capital has a one year low of €14.92 ($17.55) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.02 and a 200-day moving average of €26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $334.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

