Contrasting Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) & TriNet Group (OTCMKTS:TNET)

Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solbright Group and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solbright Group $12.06 million 2.53 -$15.80 million N/A N/A TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.22 $212.00 million $2.90 24.07

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Solbright Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Solbright Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solbright Group and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60% TriNet Group 8.03% 60.66% 12.07%

Risk and Volatility

Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Solbright Group and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Solbright Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Solbright Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solbright Group

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

