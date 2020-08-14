Contrasting Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) & Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGHEF)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pengrowth Energy has a consensus price target of $0.30, indicating a potential upside of 574.16%. Given Pengrowth Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pengrowth Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Pengrowth Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.25 $12.62 million N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Pengrowth Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

