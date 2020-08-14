Contrasting Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Yara International ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yara International ASA 0 2 5 0 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Yara International ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $37.18 billion 0.23 $801.53 million $2.38 10.56 Yara International ASA $12.94 billion 0.92 $599.00 million $1.55 14.01

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Yara International ASA. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 2.15% 5.72% 1.66% Yara International ASA 3.10% 9.84% 5.16%

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs. It also develops and manufactures products related to shipbuilding and ocean development, such as tankers, cargo ships, passenger ships, and marine engines; high-speed rails, monorails, traffic management systems, electronic road pricing system electronic toll collection systems; material handling systems, such as forklift trucks; and a range of products related to environmental plants and equipment to prevent global warming and pollution. In addition, the company offers automotive-related components, including air-conditioners, turbochargers, car collision simulators, and machine tools; industrial equipment for chemical plants, printing presses for newspapers and magazines, and medical equipment for radiotherapy, as well as air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; and construction machineries, as well as the vibration and isolation systems, tunnels excavation machineries, water pipes, and water discharge facilities. Further, it provides living and leisure products, such as cruise ships; and equipment in various areas of national defense, including land, naval, and air defense. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also sells phosphate- and potash-based fertilizers sourced from third parties, as well as delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The Industrial segment develops and sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate, and calcium nitrate for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions, and industrial nitrates. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers. The company also provides logistics services; and operates customer service centers. It provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

