Contrasting Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Legg Mason (OTCMKTS:LM)

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Legg Mason has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Legg Mason and Glassbridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 8.86% 8.87% 4.24% Glassbridge Enterprises N/A -4.07% -1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legg Mason and Glassbridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 0 8 0 0 2.00 Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legg Mason currently has a consensus price target of $47.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Given Legg Mason’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legg Mason and Glassbridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $2.92 billion 1.52 $251.37 million $3.76 13.30 Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 15.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Legg Mason has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Legg Mason shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Legg Mason shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Legg Mason beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Glassbridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

