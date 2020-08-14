Contrasting FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBS)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 14.64% 5.12% 0.60% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 15.00% 5.83% 0.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $6.68 million 2.15 $1.10 million N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.83 $4.52 billion $0.66 4.68

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 1 7 5 0 2.31

Risk & Volatility

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

