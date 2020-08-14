Contrasting Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) & Eagle Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGBN)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp 27.62% 10.54% 1.32%

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commercial National Financial and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.28%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $19.71 million 2.61 $4.74 million N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 2.30 $142.94 million $4.32 7.53

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access, debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit, payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.