Contrasting Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Sonde Resources (NYSE:SOQDQ)

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonde Resources and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.59 $67.93 million $0.76 13.21

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Sonde Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sonde Resources and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 5 12 4 0 1.95

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential downside of 59.20%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sonde Resources and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum -164.77% 5.70% 2.58%

Volatility & Risk

Sonde Resources has a beta of 29.42, indicating that its stock price is 2,842% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Sonde Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

