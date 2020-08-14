Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Downgraded by Pi Financial to Neutral

Pi Financial cut shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1,674.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1,758.00. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q2 2020 earnings at $10.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $57.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,518.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,564.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,436.95. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,076.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,637.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.341 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

