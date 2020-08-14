Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

ED opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $14,906,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

