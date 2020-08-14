Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Up 13.5%

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (LON:CGNR)’s share price rose 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), approximately 637,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 773% from the average daily volume of 73,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

About Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

