Computershare Limited (CPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$13.36. Computershare has a 1-year low of A$8.27 ($5.91) and a 1-year high of A$18.39 ($13.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.28. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

