Comparing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 8.48% 3.70% 3.04% Workday -13.68% -14.70% -5.40%

This table compares So-Young International and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 7.84 $25.38 million N/A N/A Workday $3.63 billion 11.91 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -129.41

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for So-Young International and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Workday 1 14 16 1 2.53

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $15.53, suggesting a potential upside of 22.21%. Workday has a consensus target price of $196.29, suggesting a potential upside of 6.82%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Workday.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as other HCM solutions, such as Workday Recruiting, Time Tracking, Payroll, and Learning. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution with built-in intelligence for finance, human resource, and sales teams; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

