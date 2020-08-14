Comparing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Ebang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.13% 20.73% 17.34% Ebang N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Ebang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 7.30 $853.60 million $5.71 25.84 Ebang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and Ebang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 8 20 0 2.71 Ebang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $137.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Ebang.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Ebang on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Ebang Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations. The company also offers mining machine hosting services that enable its customers to operate their mining machines remotely. In addition, it provides fiber-optic communication access devices comprising multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, such as gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company sells its Bitcoin mining machines for enterprises and individual buyers under the Ebit brand through direct sales; and telecommunications products for telecommunications service providers under the EBANG brand name through direct sales. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

