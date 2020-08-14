Comparing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Resonant and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amkor Technology 1 2 1 0 2.00

Resonant currently has a consensus price target of $3.07, indicating a potential upside of 26.20%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $11.18, indicating a potential downside of 17.47%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -1,809.91% -165.55% -116.00% Amkor Technology 5.94% 13.54% 5.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonant and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 174.57 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -2.38 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.81 $120.89 million $0.56 24.18

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Resonant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

