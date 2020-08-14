Commerzbank’s (UNCRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNCRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

UNCRY opened at $4.78 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74.

