Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Cominar REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cominar REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.40.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

