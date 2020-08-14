Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Cominar REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cominar REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.40.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

