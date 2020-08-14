Columbia Property Trust (CXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Columbia Property Trust has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

