Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.48. Colony Capital shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 12,827,800 shares.

Specifically, VP Ronald M. Sanders bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 845,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,759.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jacky Wu bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 629,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,259.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 153,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,890 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 3,636.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 296,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 289,022 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

