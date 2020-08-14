Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Tecnoglass Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

TGLS stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $264.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.