Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

