Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CGNX stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 115.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

