CNO Financial Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

