CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.97.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,910 shares of company stock valued at $348,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,973,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after buying an additional 1,557,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,920,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,697,000 after buying an additional 206,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

