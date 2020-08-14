Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.96), 13,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 22,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The firm has a market cap of $30.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.74.

Cloudcall Group Company Profile (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.