CIBC Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$54.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.13.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$50.70 on Monday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$34.57 and a one year high of C$68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.10, for a total transaction of C$2,913,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,468,420.40.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

